12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares moved upwards by 13.74% to $5.96 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 73.1K shares come close, making up 82.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares moved upwards by 6.26% to $67.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 52.5K shares, which is 8.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock rose 4.84% to $74.4. The company’s market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock moved upwards by 4.69% to $9.36. The company’s market cap stands at $143.4 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares rose 3.54% to $2.92. The company’s market cap stands at $140.8 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares increased by 2.99% to $4.81. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 124.1K shares, which is 12.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $790.6 million.
Losers
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares declined by 9.6% to $17.43 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Focus Universal’s trading volume hit 353.5K shares by close, accounting for 341.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $713.9 million.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares decreased by 3.69% to $255.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 363.9K, accounting for 23.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock declined by 3.08% to $23.36. Support.com’s trading volume hit 164.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.1 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 2.05% to $1.44. The company’s market cap stands at $69.4 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares declined by 1.86% to $9.0. The company’s market cap stands at $914.3 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock decreased by 1.7% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
