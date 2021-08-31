10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares rose 3.91% to $9.55 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares moved upwards by 2.54% to $244.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares rose 1.36% to $1.49. The company’s market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares increased by 1.31% to $8.47. The company’s market cap stands at $480.2 million.
Losers
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 5.22% to $6.73 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 121.1K, accounting for 6.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock fell 4.19% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 2.13% to $6.92. The company’s market cap stands at $88.4 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 2.09% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock decreased by 1.82% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock decreased by 1.74% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
