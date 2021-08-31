12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock moved upwards by 20.91% to $0.68 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.8 million shares, which is 173.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares rose 5.63% to $5.25. At the close, Cellect Biotechnology’s trading volume reached 584.8K shares. This is 32.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares increased by 4.45% to $7.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.5 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock rose 3.94% to $0.63. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 201.9K shares, which is 13.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock rose 3.73% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares moved upwards by 3.71% to $57.01. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
Losers
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock fell 4.45% to $7.1 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $61.8 million.
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) shares fell 3.53% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares fell 3.17% to $2.45. The company’s market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares decreased by 1.98% to $5.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) shares declined by 1.97% to $34.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 57.8K, accounting for 11.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares decreased by 1.72% to $4.0. The company’s market cap stands at $172.4 million.
