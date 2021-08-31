fbpx

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 31, 2021 9:32 am
Gainers

  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares increased by 11.31% to $12.69 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 61.6K shares come close, making up 5.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock rose 2.75% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock increased by 2.41% to $6.37. The company’s market cap stands at $334.0 million.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock increased by 1.93% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
  • Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) stock increased by 1.87% to $21.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock decreased by 9.69% to $313.86 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 57.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $93.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock decreased by 9.65% to $167.0. The company’s market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock declined by 3.74% to $47.65. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 210.0K shares, which is 8.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares declined by 2.97% to $35.31. Support.com’s trading volume hit 325.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $855.8 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock declined by 2.94% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) stock fell 2.89% to $117.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.

