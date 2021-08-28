This Artsy E-Commerce Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Amazon And Microsoft

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) is where people buy and sell all things handmade, semi-handmade, not-handmade-at-all and retail. Now, add “amazing 1-year return on investment” to that list.

Since August 2020, vintage and craft supply e-commerce company Etsy stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, entertainment and e-commerce giants: Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Founded in June 2005, Etsy is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items and crafted goods. Etsy’s business model is based on sellers listing products on the company’s platform.

Etsy’s main categories are clothing and accessories, jewelry, craft supplies and tools, wedding accessories and clothing, entertainment items, home and living, vintage items and child and baby goods.

Here's how the returns break down from August 2020 to present: