12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) shares rose 13.56% to $18.58 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Zuora’s trading volume hit 138.5K shares by close, accounting for 14.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares increased by 12.17% to $6.08. Kopin’s trading volume hit 205.8K shares by close, accounting for 9.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $556.2 million.
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $22.73. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 811.9K shares, which is 20.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares increased by 6.1% to $2.0. The company’s market cap stands at $280.6 million.
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock rose 2.77% to $84.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares rose 2.09% to $5.86. The company’s market cap stands at $114.1 million.
Losers
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock fell 7.4% to $316.97 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 309.0K, accounting for 27.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Box (NYSE:BOX) shares declined by 3.39% to $24.8. At the close, Box’s trading volume reached 279.9K shares. This is 11.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares declined by 2.67% to $37.69. The company’s market cap stands at $420.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares decreased by 2.32% to $276.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 895.9K, accounting for 22.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 1.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) stock declined by 1.84% to $87.5. At the close, Cree’s trading volume reached 50.8K shares. This is 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.1 billion.
