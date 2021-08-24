fbpx

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 24, 2021 6:17 pm
Gainers

  • Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) stock increased by 11.99% to $1.4 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
  • Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock increased by 4.32% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.5 million.
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $5.35. This security traded at a volume of 58.6K shares come close, making up 1.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) shares rose 1.61% to $5.67. The company’s market cap stands at $481.0 million.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares increased by 1.58% to $3.21. The company’s market cap stands at $36.9 million.
  • Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $1.8. The company’s market cap stands at $65.5 million.

Losers

  • Great Ajax Corp. 7.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (NYSE:AJXA) shares declined by 2.71% to $26.06 during Tuesday’s after-market session.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 1.5% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.1 million.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock decreased by 1.27% to $2.34. This security traded at a volume of 58.7K shares come close, making up 1.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 billion.
  • Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares decreased by 1.18% to $48.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) shares decreased by 1.13% to $12.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.9 million.

