12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) stock rose 4.99% to $18.91 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $692.8 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 3.96% to $0.66. The company’s market cap stands at $57.2 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock rose 3.7% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares rose 3.24% to $18.38. The company’s market cap stands at $182.4 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares increased by 2.2% to $2.32. The company’s market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 2.13% to $3.82. The company’s market cap stands at $147.3 million.
Losers
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock declined by 6.92% to $35.27 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 53.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares fell 5.75% to $38.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 543.8K, accounting for 30.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock decreased by 3.85% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined by 2.95% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.1 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock fell 2.95% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 2.83% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
