12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 23, 2021 5:46 pm
Gainers

  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $2.83 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.7K, accounting for 5.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 2.53% to $18.63. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 338.5K shares, which is 8.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock increased by 2.3% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.0 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares moved upwards by 2.17% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.9 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares rose 1.8% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock rose 1.66% to $1.22. The company’s market cap stands at $21.9 million.

Losers

  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares declined by 3.02% to $4.51 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.7 million.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock decreased by 2.98% to $22.51. Tupperware Brands’s trading volume hit 52.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares fell 2.82% to $43.9. The company’s market cap stands at $14.2 billion.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock decreased by 2.47% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million.
  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock declined by 1.82% to $40.13. Farfetch’s trading volume hit 327.1K shares by close, accounting for 7.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock fell 1.71% to $65.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

