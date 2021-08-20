fbpx

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 20, 2021 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock increased by 19.51% to $4.96 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Highway Holdings’s trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 1447.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock moved upwards by 2.74% to $8.99. At the close, HyreCar’s trading volume reached 249.5K shares. This is 27.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $191.3 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares moved upwards by 2.38% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock increased by 1.19% to $7.6. The company’s market cap stands at $557.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock rose 1.12% to $2.7. At the close, SOS’s trading volume reached 55.7K shares. This is 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $505.2 million.

Losers

  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares decreased by 3.41% to $4.26 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $924.7 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock fell 2.86% to $1.7. The company’s market cap stands at $51.4 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock decreased by 2.03% to $42.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.5K, accounting for 9.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock declined by 1.25% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

