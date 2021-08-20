fbpx

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
August 20, 2021 4:31 pm
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $1.45 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 98.8K shares come close, making up 11.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.7 million.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock rose 7.45% to $13.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.1 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $0.68. At the close, InVivo Therapeutics Hldg’s trading volume reached 332.0K shares. This is 34.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock rose 5.37% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock increased by 5.16% to $2.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 20.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $523.0 million.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 4.4% to $0.65. The company’s market cap stands at $75.1 million.

Losers

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares declined by 6.78% to $1.1 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $63.3 million.
  • Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares fell 6.23% to $36.6. Veracyte’s trading volume hit 279.9K shares by close, accounting for 38.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares decreased by 6.12% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock declined by 4.96% to $18.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 501.8K, accounting for 1063.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $230.2 million.
  • Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares decreased by 4.06% to $8.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 152.6K shares, which is 29.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $646.7 million.
  • Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock declined by 3.57% to $3.25. The company’s market cap stands at $157.5 million.

