12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 20, 2021 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock increased by 5.42% to $1.36 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $5.55. The company’s market cap stands at $79.4 million.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 2.23% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 1.46% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 1.34% to $4.51. Pixelworks’s trading volume hit 128.1K shares by close, accounting for 19.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $236.4 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock rose 1.23% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.1 million.

Losers

  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock declined by 4.02% to $3.83 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares decreased by 3.97% to $0.97. The company’s market cap stands at $113.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 2.56% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 2.53% to $0.38. The company’s market cap stands at $25.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares declined by 2.06% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 1.83% to $5.39. The company’s market cap stands at $83.3 million.

Posted-In:

Movers

