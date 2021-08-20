12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock increased by 5.42% to $1.36 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $5.55. The company’s market cap stands at $79.4 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 2.23% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 1.46% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 1.34% to $4.51. Pixelworks’s trading volume hit 128.1K shares by close, accounting for 19.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $236.4 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock rose 1.23% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.1 million.
Losers
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock declined by 4.02% to $3.83 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares decreased by 3.97% to $0.97. The company’s market cap stands at $113.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 2.56% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 2.53% to $0.38. The company’s market cap stands at $25.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares declined by 2.06% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 1.83% to $5.39. The company’s market cap stands at $83.3 million.
