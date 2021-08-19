fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 19, 2021 12:41 pm
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 8.76% to $5.09 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth’s stock is 8.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 427.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares increased by 4.6% to $2.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 661.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $129.8 million.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock increased by 2.84% to $174.72. The current volume of 17.3K shares is 27.07% of Erie Indemnity’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $9.1 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 2.56% to $83.02. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.9K shares, making up 20.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares moved upwards by 2.35% to $12.19. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 127.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.6 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock rose 2.23% to $139.67. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.4K shares, making up 28.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.

Losers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 4.88% to $3.7 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 438.9K, which is 76.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 4.46% to $3.22. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 103.3K, which is 4.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock declined by 3.85% to $10.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 586 shares, making up 148.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares declined by 3.83% to $106.27. The current volume of 24.8K shares is 22.5% of HCI Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $904.6 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares declined by 3.44% to $33.97. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 148.7K shares, making up 62.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock decreased by 3.35% to $4.68. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 18.2K, which is 99.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

