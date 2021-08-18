10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock increased by 4.56% to $4.12 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $894.3 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares rose 3.81% to $13.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.8 million. The company’s, H1 earnings came out today.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $3.0. The company’s market cap stands at $131.6 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock rose 2.94% to $7.0. This security traded at a volume of 51.0K shares come close, making up 6.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $600.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares fell 2.6% to $0.81 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock declined by 2.24% to $7.45. The company’s market cap stands at $515.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares fell 2.11% to $42.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares decreased by 1.89% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 million.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock declined by 1.87% to $7.35. At the close, Pitney Bowes’s trading volume reached 194.6K shares. This is 9.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock declined by 1.56% to $9.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
