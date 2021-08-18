Why DiDi Global's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

DiDi Global Inc – ADR (NYSE:DIDI) shares are trading lower following a Bloomberg report suggesting China's Ministry Of Transportation is drafting measures to ensure rights of ridesharing and trucking platform drivers.

DiDi Global shares are also trading lower by 28% over the past month amid ongoing regulatory concerns.

DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform. The company is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility, and autonomous driving.

DiDi Global has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $7.16.