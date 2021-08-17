fbpx

QQQ
-3.25
372.23
-0.88%
DIA
-2.75
359.32
-0.77%
SPY
-2.88
449.85
-0.64%
TLT
-0.06
148.97
-0.04%
GLD
-0.23
167.45
-0.14%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 17, 2021 4:38 pm
Gainers

  • Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) stock moved upwards by 3.62% to $4.86 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 3.5% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) stock rose 3.42% to $9.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 52.4K shares, which is 2.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares rose 2.65% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock increased by 2.44% to $4.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.5K, accounting for 3.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock moved upwards by 2.11% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) stock fell 4.64% to $82.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 162.2K, accounting for 14.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares decreased by 3.98% to $24.85. The company’s market cap stands at $399.2 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 1.99% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock decreased by 1.91% to $8.22. The company’s market cap stands at $199.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares decreased by 1.9% to $4.15. The company’s market cap stands at $96.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock decreased by 1.61% to $57.58. Marvell Technology’s trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 17.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $47.1 billion.

