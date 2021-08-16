fbpx

Why XPeng's Stock Is Down Today

byHenry Khederian
August 16, 2021 3:32 pm
Shares of several Chinese EV stocks, including XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV), are trading lower Monday afternoon following a fatal crash of a self-driving vehicle, which may result in heightened safety regulation.

The death of a Chinese entrepreneur in a traffic accident while driving a Nio Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) ES8 sports utility vehicle has raised concerns about the safety of smart electric vehicles in China… Read More

XPeng is a smart EV company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China.

XPeng is trading lower by 6.3% at $37.60. XPeng has a 52-week high of $74.49 and a 52-week low of $17.11.

