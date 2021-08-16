fbpx

Why Five Below's Stock Is Moving Higher Monday

byHenry Khederian
August 16, 2021 3:23 pm
Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares are trading higher by 2.2% at $226.56 Monday morning after JP Morgan maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $235 to $250.

Five Below shares are trading higher by 7.9% over the past 5 sessions and 24.5% over the past month amid reopening optimism.

Five Below is a value-oriented retailer that operated 1,020 stores in the United States as of the end of fiscal 2020. Catering to teen and preteen consumers, stores feature a wide variety of merchandise, the vast majority of which is priced at or below $6.

Five Below has a 52-week high of $227.71 and a 52-week low of $106.05.

 

