Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower after the U.S. agency opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot system.

The agency says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.

Tesla designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally.

Tesla's stock was trading about 5% lower at $681.40 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $900.40 and a 52-week low of $329.88.