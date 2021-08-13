10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock rose 6.39% to $4.66 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $65.1 million.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares rose 5.51% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $15.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.1K, accounting for 1.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $252.1 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock moved upwards by 2.59% to $1.58. The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 million.
Losers
- Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) shares decreased by 2.26% to $5.64 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 85.3K shares, which is 4.79 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $804.3 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) stock fell 1.6% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock declined by 1.17% to $7.63. The company’s market cap stands at $59.9 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock fell 1.16% to $3.41. DouYu International Hldgs’s trading volume hit 150.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares decreased by 1.0% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.9 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock fell 0.8% to $1.25. The company’s market cap stands at $18.6 million.
