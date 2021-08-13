11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock increased by 7.59% to $14.6 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 385.1K shares come close, making up 2.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $797.2 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock moved upwards by 6.03% to $8.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.9 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 3.26% to $0.79. Nxt-ID’s trading volume hit 110.1K shares by close, accounting for 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.1 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares rose 2.22% to $8.28. At the close, Support.com’s trading volume reached 360.6K shares. This is 8.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.6 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares increased by 2.04% to $2.0. The company’s market cap stands at $63.3 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock increased by 1.97% to $33.53. This security traded at a volume of 207.6K shares come close, making up 1.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 1.84% to $0.41 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock declined by 1.68% to $4.7. This security traded at a volume of 50.2K shares come close, making up 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares declined by 1.34% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.7 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 1.3% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.5 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares declined by 0.98% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.0 million.
