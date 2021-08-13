fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.29
366.24
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.16
355.07
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.83
444.28
+ 0.19%
TLT
+ 2.31
143.93
+ 1.58%
GLD
+ 2.37
161.68
+ 1.44%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 13, 2021 6:07 pm
Gainers

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock rose 6.61% to $7.9 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $573.6 million.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 6.6% to $40.66. This security traded at a volume of 807.2K shares come close, making up 37.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares rose 4.16% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 4.11% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.0 million.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock rose 4.03% to $14.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.2 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares rose 2.91% to $2.12. The company’s market cap stands at $82.9 million.

Losers

  • Stride (NYSE:LRN) stock decreased by 4.2% to $34.05 during Friday’s after-market session. Stride’s trading volume hit 54.0K shares by close, accounting for 9.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock decreased by 2.59% to $2.64. The company’s market cap stands at $83.6 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock fell 1.79% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.0 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock decreased by 1.51% to $3.94. At the close, E-Home Household Service’s trading volume reached 58.9K shares. This is 4.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares decreased by 1.28% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.
  • Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock decreased by 1.24% to $19.2. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

