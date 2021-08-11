fbpx

QQQ
-1.26
368.10
-0.34%
DIA
+ 2.22
350.51
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 0.59
442.10
+ 0.13%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.57
+ 0%
GLD
+ 2.08
159.70
+ 1.28%

Why Plug Power's Stock Is Dipping Today

byHenry Khederian
August 11, 2021 1:32 pm
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading lower by 5.7% at $27.45 Wednesday afternoon, pulling back from yesterday's strength. The stock gained on Tuesday following Senate passage of an infrastructure bill, which is expected to benefit clean energy names.

Meanwhile, Plug Power Tuesday broke ground on the site of a green hydrogen production plant in Camden County, GA, where the company says 15 tons of liquid green hydrogen will be produced per day.

Plug Power says the plant, which will serve customers in the southeastern U.S., will produce liquid green hydrogen using 100% renewable energy with the help of at least 24 full-time, local employees.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. 

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $10.11.

