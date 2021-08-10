12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 36.71% to $8.49 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.3 million.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares rose 12.22% to $5.05. This security traded at a volume of 82.1K shares come close, making up 187.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares rose 10.28% to $10.29. This security traded at a volume of 756.3K shares come close, making up 43.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $865.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares rose 8.63% to $23.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares rose 4.43% to $3.77. The company’s market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock rose 3.37% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
Losers
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock decreased by 19.98% to $25.84 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, WW International’s trading volume reached 347.3K shares. This is 38.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares decreased by 5.23% to $27.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares declined by 3.82% to $2.52. The company’s market cap stands at $297.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares fell 3.69% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock decreased by 3.5% to $6.08. Express’s trading volume hit 142.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.1 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock decreased by 2.54% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
