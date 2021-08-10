fbpx

QQQ
-1.89
370.62
-0.51%
DIA
+ 1.60
349.55
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 0.52
441.61
+ 0.12%
TLT
-0.68
147.93
-0.46%
GLD
+ 0.04
161.68
+ 0.02%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 10, 2021 4:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 36.71% to $8.49 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.3 million.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares rose 12.22% to $5.05. This security traded at a volume of 82.1K shares come close, making up 187.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares rose 10.28% to $10.29. This security traded at a volume of 756.3K shares come close, making up 43.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $865.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares rose 8.63% to $23.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares rose 4.43% to $3.77. The company’s market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock rose 3.37% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.

Losers

  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock decreased by 19.98% to $25.84 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, WW International’s trading volume reached 347.3K shares. This is 38.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares decreased by 5.23% to $27.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares declined by 3.82% to $2.52. The company’s market cap stands at $297.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares fell 3.69% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock decreased by 3.5% to $6.08. Express’s trading volume hit 142.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.1 million.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock decreased by 2.54% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more