Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 10, 2021 1:00 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares rose 16.41% to $32.27 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 508.2K shares, making up 201.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock increased by 3.04% to $10.49. Trading volume for Tiptree’s stock is 87.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 59.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $349.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares increased by 2.96% to $23.41. ProAssurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 138.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares moved upwards by 2.62% to $69.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 133.5K, which is 47.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares increased by 2.51% to $61.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 90.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock rose 2.48% to $7.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.2K, which is 16.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares decreased by 14.91% to $2.17 during Tuesday’s regular session. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 213.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 132.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 8.62% to $6.91. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 3.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 94.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 3.51% to $17.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 241.3K, which is 17.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock fell 3.25% to $3.28. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.3K shares, making up 11.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $280.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock decreased by 2.86% to $4.3. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8K, which is 25.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares decreased by 2.86% to $2.72. Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

