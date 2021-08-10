12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock moved upwards by 19.49% to $17.96 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Fisker’s stock is 37.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 353.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock moved upwards by 10.13% to $3.21. Kaixin Auto Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 31.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 615.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $459.7 million.
- Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock increased by 7.69% to $6.58. Chico’s FAS’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 79.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $806.7 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock increased by 7.36% to $4.25. KBS Fashion Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 109.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 28.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) stock moved upwards by 7.18% to $15.21. As of 12:30 EST, Designer Brands’s stock is trading at a volume of 411.6K, which is 31.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock rose 6.93% to $74.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
Losers
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares declined by 18.87% to $1.29 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 7.2 million shares is 256.22% of Waitr Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $148.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock fell 17.92% to $0.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.6 million, which is 463.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares decreased by 17.47% to $13.39. The RealReal’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 282.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares fell 14.09% to $5.95. As of 12:30 EST, Casper Sleep’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 288.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 12.75% to $4.79. The current volume of 4.5 million shares is 477.43% of Aterian’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares fell 11.51% to $4.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 364.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.
