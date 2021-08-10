fbpx

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 10, 2021 12:35 pm
Gainers

  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares rose 138.61% to $19.88 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.1 million shares, making up 36571.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $649.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock moved upwards by 25.69% to $12.72. Allied Healthcare Prods’s stock is trading at a volume of 27.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 359.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.0 million.
  • Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) stock rose 24.87% to $12.8. As of 12:30 EST, Exagen’s stock is trading at a volume of 332.5K, which is 540.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $216.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock increased by 17.95% to $56.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.7 million, which is 494.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares rose 15.65% to $246.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares, making up 196.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock rose 13.87% to $3.94. Trading volume for Xenetic Biosciences’s stock is 4.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 50.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.2 million.

Losers

  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares fell 22.92% to $5.17 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.1 million shares, making up 502.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares fell 22.48% to $1.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares, making up 387.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock fell 19.31% to $98.55. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 319.4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock fell 18.86% to $1.86. As of 12:30 EST, ZIOPHARM Oncology’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 203.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $400.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) shares decreased by 18.76% to $4.82. Talkspace’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 284.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $733.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) stock declined by 16.99% to $1.29. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 93.42% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $99.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

