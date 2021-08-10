fbpx

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 10, 2021 12:35 pm
Gainers

  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock rose 41.81% to $40.2 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 24.4 million shares is 391.79% of 3D Sys’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares rose 13.27% to $3.46. Trading volume for Pixelworks’s stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 258.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.3 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Model N (NYSE:MODN) stock moved upwards by 13.1% to $36.86. As of 12:30 EST, Model N’s stock is trading at a volume of 217.5K, which is 101.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares rose 10.35% to $24.19. Stratasys’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock moved upwards by 9.68% to $125.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 464.4K shares, making up 80.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares moved upwards by 9.57% to $89.11. Trade Desk’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 201.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock fell 13.81% to $14.05 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.9 million, which is 116.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $767.2 million.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock fell 13.5% to $12.5. The current volume of 639.7K shares is 798.54% of AudioEye’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $136.2 million.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock decreased by 12.75% to $11.16. Luna Innovations’s stock is trading at a volume of 272.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 165.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $350.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock decreased by 11.41% to $3.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 243.7K, which is 85.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.2 million.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock fell 11.19% to $5.64. The current volume of 531.2K shares is 114.95% of Quantum’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) stock fell 9.24% to $44.93. Squarespace’s stock is trading at a volume of 442.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 88.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

