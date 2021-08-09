Why TAL Education Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Shares of Chinese companies, including TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are trading higher Monday afternoon. Strength has been attributed to hopes of policy easing in the country. Chinese stocks have been highly volatile recently amid regulatory concerns in the tech and education sectors.

Shares of TAL Education are trading lower by 70% over the past month amid ongoing regulatory concerns.

TAL Education is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The firm offers tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade via small classes, one-on-one personalized premium services and online courses.

TAL Education has a 52-week high of $90.96 and a 52-week low of $4.03.