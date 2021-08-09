fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 9, 2021 12:46 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares rose 6.98% to $2.59 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for FedNat Holding’s stock is 24.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 6.45% to $90.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.4K shares, making up 66.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock rose 6.01% to $85.76. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 62.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 4.32% to $7.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 33.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares moved upwards by 3.67% to $103.05. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion’s stock is trading at a volume of 102.3K, which is 33.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares rose 3.05% to $3.71. Trading volume for Genworth Finl’s stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares declined by 2.42% to $10.09 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.5K shares, making up 15.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $337.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock decreased by 2.12% to $9.24. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 4.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $450.4 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 1.84% to $3.21. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 139.1K, which is 58.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $166.7 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares fell 1.8% to $5.46. Kingsway Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $123.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares declined by 1.69% to $8.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 16.8K, which is 12.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $294.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock fell 1.45% to $4.1. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 55.7K, which is 51.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

