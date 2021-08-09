So What's Up With Palantir's Stock Popping Off Today?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) are trading higher by 5.3% at $22.98 Monday morning, possibly in anticipation of the company's second-quarter earnings report Thursday before the market open.

Palantir has seen a marked increase in retail investor interest during Monday's session as well. The stock is the most-mentioned name on the popular trading and investing subreddit WallStreetBets according to data from SwaggyStocks.

Palantir builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations.

The company is known for Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors.

Palantir has a 52-week high of $45 and a 52-week low of $8.90.