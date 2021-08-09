fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.55
367.50
+ 0.15%
DIA
-0.67
352.76
-0.19%
SPY
-0.30
442.79
-0.07%

So What's Up With Palantir's Stock Popping Off Today?

byHenry Khederian
August 9, 2021 11:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) are trading higher by 5.3% at $22.98 Monday morning, possibly in anticipation of the company's second-quarter earnings report Thursday before the market open.

Palantir has seen a marked increase in retail investor interest during Monday's session as well. The stock is the most-mentioned name on the popular trading and investing subreddit WallStreetBets according to data from SwaggyStocks.

Palantir builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations.

The company is known for Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors.

Palantir has a 52-week high of $45 and a 52-week low of $8.90.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Up With Palantir Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Is trading lower Thursday after Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood sold shares in the data analytics company.  read more

Why Tesla, Nio And Palantir Are Moving Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher by 1.2%, read more

Why Palantir Is Trading Higher Today

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Friday morning after the company won a $111 million contract with U.S. Special Operations. read more

What's Happening With Palantir Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower by 9.58% at $16.70 in Tuesday's pre-market session despite the company reporting better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. read more