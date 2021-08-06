12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares increased by 5.63% to $4.5 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) stock rose 3.68% to $18.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares rose 2.83% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.4 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock increased by 2.28% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) stock moved upwards by 1.68% to $11.49. This security traded at a volume of 80.1K shares come close, making up 4.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares moved upwards by 1.61% to $6.3. The company’s market cap stands at $166.3 million.
Losers
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock fell 7.5% to $5.43 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Eton Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 188.0K shares. This is 28.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.0 million.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock declined by 5.02% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.6 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares fell 3.37% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock fell 2.75% to $4.25. The company’s market cap stands at $880.9 million.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock decreased by 2.51% to $1.56. The company’s market cap stands at $352.9 million.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares fell 2.42% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
