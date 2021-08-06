fbpx

QQQ
-1.52
371.19
-0.41%
DIA
+ 1.61
349.00
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 0.93
440.83
+ 0.21%
TLT
-2.13
152.42
-1.42%
GLD
-3.78
172.64
-2.24%

Unusual Options Activity Insight: ironSource

byBenzinga Insights
August 6, 2021 1:11 pm
ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $8.56 following the option alert.

  • Sentiment: BEARISH
  • Option Type: SWEEP
  • Trade Type: PUT
  • Expiration Date: 2021-09-17
  • Strike Price: $10.00
  • Volume: 500
  • Open Interest: 693

Three Indications Of Unusual Options Activity

Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

Another indicator of unusual options activity is the trading of a contract with an expiration date in the distant future. Additional time until a contract expires generally increases the potential for it to grow its time value and reach its strike price. It is important to consider time value because it represents the difference between the strike price and the value of the underlying asset.

Contracts with a strike price far from the underlying price are also considered unusual because they are defined as being “out of the money”. This occurs when the underlying price is under the strike price on a call option, or above the strike price on a put option. These trades are made because the underlying asset value is expected to change dramatically in the future, and the buyer or seller can take advantage of a greater profit margin.

Understanding Sentiment

Options are “bullish” when a call is purchased at/near ask price or a put is sold at/near bid price. Options are “bearish” when a call is sold at/near bid price or a put is bought at/near ask price.

These observations are made without knowing the investor’s true intent by purchasing these options contracts. The activity is suggestive of these strategies, but an observer cannot be sure if a bettor is playing the contract outright or if the options bettor is hedging a large underlying position in common stock. For the latter case, bullish options activity may be less meaningful than the exposure a large investor has on their short position in common stock.

Trading Options With These Strategies

Unusual options activity is an advantageous strategy that may greatly reward an investor if they are highly skilled, but for the less experienced trader, it should remain as another tool to make an educated investment decision while taking other observations into account.

For more information to understand options alerts, visit https://pro.benzinga.help/en/articles/1769505-how-do-i-understand-options-alerts

