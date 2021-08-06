Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $46.66 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Brighthouse Financial’s stock is 600.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 95.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares moved upwards by 5.09% to $84.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.7K shares, making up 18.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock rose 5.02% to $5.96. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6K shares, making up 10.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $26.7. Trading volume for Unum’s stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 67.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares moved upwards by 3.89% to $26.29. Trading volume for United Fire Group’s stock is 29.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) stock moved upwards by 3.79% to $65.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 179.3K, which is 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
Losers
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock fell 4.99% to $13.9 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 287.7K shares, making up 74.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $644.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares fell 2.95% to $10.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 49.3K, which is 31.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.4 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares declined by 2.64% to $7.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.6K shares, making up 78.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $79.0 million.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares fell 2.19% to $4.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 43.6K, which is 40.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $173.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock fell 2.12% to $15.27. Trading volume for Oscar Health’s stock is 149.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares declined by 2.09% to $3.12. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.1K, which is 0.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
