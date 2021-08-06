fbpx

QQQ
-1.89
371.56
-0.51%
DIA
+ 1.46
349.15
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 0.64
441.12
+ 0.14%
TLT
-2.37
152.66
-1.58%
GLD
-4.05
172.91
-2.4%

Why Goodyear's Stock Is Racing Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
August 6, 2021 12:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Goodyear reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share which, beat the consensus estimate of 14 cents per share. Goodyear also reported quarterly sales of $4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.81 billion.

“We delivered merger-adjusted segment operating income significantly above last year and nearly 60 percent higher than second quarter 2019. Our strong results reflect a continued recovery in demand, including above-market growth across many of our businesses. In addition, the execution of our strategies helped deliver the highest quarterly contribution of price/mix in nine years,” said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president.

“Broad economic recovery remains robust, particularly in the U.S. and China,” continued Kramer. “Our second-quarter results demonstrate our ability to capture value in the marketplace with innovative products and services while overcoming inflationary cost pressure.”

Goodyear manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment and industrial equipment. 

Goodyear has a 52-week high of $20.70 and a 52-week low of $7.28.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. read more

55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more

Analyzing Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Unusual Options Activity

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $15.68 following the option alert. read more

'Goodyear RV Tire Linked to Multiple Deaths Is Still on Motorhomes, Listings Indicate' -Consumer Reports

https://www.consumerreports.org/product-safety/goodyear-rv-tire-linked-to-multiple-deaths-is-still-on-motorhomes/ read more