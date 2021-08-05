12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares moved upwards by 18.07% to $4.18 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 74.2K shares come close, making up 159.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares moved upwards by 13.03% to $5.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 148.6K, accounting for 10.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock increased by 4.47% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares rose 4.41% to $17.75. This security traded at a volume of 195.7K shares come close, making up 8.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares increased by 3.9% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.8 million.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) stock moved upwards by 3.56% to $119.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 50.6K shares, which is 5.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock declined by 20.18% to $5.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. ViewRay’s trading volume hit 219.5K shares by close, accounting for 18.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $889.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares decreased by 19.48% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock declined by 11.52% to $209.0. This security traded at a volume of 982.7K shares come close, making up 23.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares decreased by 9.69% to $50.0. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock declined by 7.7% to $1.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 441.0K, accounting for 10.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $162.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) stock declined by 7.48% to $10.03. This security traded at a volume of 122.6K shares come close, making up 13.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $765.2 million.
