12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares increased by 10.13% to $42.8 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 58.8K shares come close, making up 6.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares increased by 9.35% to $55.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 61.4K, accounting for 6.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock moved upwards by 7.08% to $43.1. The company’s market cap stands at $10.8 billion.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares increased by 6.64% to $156.12. The company’s market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock moved upwards by 5.95% to $6.76. At the close, Conduent’s trading volume reached 132.6K shares. This is 10.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock moved upwards by 5.85% to $21.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 379.6K shares, which is 16.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) stock fell 14.89% to $17.1 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 951.0K shares, which is 22.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares declined by 5.64% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock declined by 5.61% to $105.63. The company’s market cap stands at $7.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares declined by 5.05% to $115.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 264.7K, accounting for 7.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock fell 4.88% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 4.11% to $3.74. The company’s market cap stands at $36.0 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.