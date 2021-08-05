Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock moved upwards by 11.14% to $4.46 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 247 shares, making up 3.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $3.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 45.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares increased by 4.55% to $43.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 254.9K shares, making up 40.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock increased by 3.84% to $181.14. The current volume of 54.5K shares is 51.71% of Kinsale Capital Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares moved upwards by 2.66% to $37.97. The current volume of 63.4K shares is 13.49% of James River Gr Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares rose 2.61% to $19.79. Trading volume for NI Holdings’s stock is 9.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares declined by 7.41% to $3.93 during Thursday’s regular session. United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 119.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 113.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $169.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares declined by 6.54% to $12.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 296.2K, which is 69.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $655.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock fell 4.91% to $5.81. The current volume of 7.7K shares is 45.83% of FG Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares decreased by 3.33% to $80.89. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 40.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock decreased by 3.31% to $97.58. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.6K shares, making up 30.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $834.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 2.77% to $48.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 192.2K, which is 58.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.