What's Happening With AMC's Stock Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower by 9.3% at $30.48 Wednesday afternoon as the stock continues to pull back from its May surge. Concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant have also continued to pressure stocks in reopening sectors, such as theaters.

AMC shares are trading lower by 19.5% over the past 5 sessions and 39% over the past month.

Traders and investors will also be watching for AMC's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for August 9th after market close.

AMC missed earnings per share and beat revenue estimates in the first quarter.

As of March 12, 2021, AMC operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens making it the largest theatre chain in the United States and internationally.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.