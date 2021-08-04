So What's Up With Uber And Lyft Today?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's session ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings report, which is scheduled for after the close today. Ridesharing peer LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) reported second-quarter earnings yesterday after the close and is now trading lower.

Lyft reported quarterly losses of 76 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 24 cents per share. Lyft also reported quarterly sales of $765 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $696 million.

Uber is estimated to report second-quarter earnings per share loss of 51 cents as well as revenue of $3.74 billion.

Uber beat earnings per share and missed revenue estimates in the first quarter.

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers.

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app.

Uber has a 52-week high of $64.05 and a 52-week low of $28.48.

Lyft has a 52-week high of $68.28 and a 52-week low of $21.34.