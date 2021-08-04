Thinking About Buying Stock In Lululemon, Lyft, AstraZeneca Or Clorox?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $395 to $435.

Lululemon is trading lower by 0.7% at $404.76.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $86 to $84.

Lyft is trading lower by 0.6% at $55.05.

SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintained AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $63 to $69.

AstraZeneca is trading flat at $57.66.

Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis downgraded Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $150 price target.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained Clorox with a Hold and lowered the price target from $192 to $153.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained Clorox with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $200 to $176.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained Clorox with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $170 to $160.

Clorox is trading higher by 0.33% at $164.60.