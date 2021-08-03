fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.21
362.39
+ 0.61%
DIA
+ 2.78
345.57
+ 0.8%
SPY
+ 3.57
434.02
+ 0.82%
TLT
+ 0.08
150.59
+ 0.05%
GLD
-0.13
169.74
-0.08%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 3, 2021 6:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock rose 8.4% to $12.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Container Store Group’s trading volume reached 55.5K shares. This is 7.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock rose 5.6% to $0.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 677.7K, accounting for 335.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $111.0 million.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares rose 3.81% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) shares rose 3.53% to $78.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares rose 3.13% to $89.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 261.8K, accounting for 8.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares fell 4.19% to $11.9 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock decreased by 3.37% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
  • Dave & Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock decreased by 2.56% to $32.0. At the close, Dave & Buster’s Enter’s trading volume reached 141.8K shares. This is 11.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 2.5% to $0.54. Trading volume for this security closed at 163.6K, accounting for 0.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $489.7 million.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock declined by 2.16% to $0.91. This security traded at a volume of 4.0 million shares come close, making up 1642.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 1.74% to $1.7. The company’s market cap stands at $196.1 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) shares increased by 5.45% to $101.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more