12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) shares increased by 15.98% to $5.95 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 859.0K shares, which is 51.45 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares rose 13.06% to $3.98. This security traded at a volume of 3.2 million shares come close, making up 33.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.7 million.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock increased by 12.21% to $2.94. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 107.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shares rose 11.14% to $208.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) shares rose 6.02% to $30.25. Invitae’s trading volume hit 167.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares increased by 5.93% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
Losers
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares decreased by 5.32% to $11.75 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, OraSure Technologies’s trading volume reached 183.6K shares. This is 20.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $845.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock decreased by 4.56% to $6.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 231.9K shares, which is 36.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock declined by 3.91% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
- ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) shares fell 3.34% to $4.35. At the close, ATI Physical Therapy’s trading volume reached 77.3K shares. This is 3.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $901.6 million.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock decreased by 3.06% to $16.16. The company’s market cap stands at $608.7 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock fell 2.76% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
