12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) shares increased by 10.36% to $9.8 during Tuesday’s after-market session. NeoPhotonics’s trading volume hit 77.2K shares by close, accounting for 13.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $503.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares rose 8.86% to $9.7. The company’s market cap stands at $181.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock increased by 6.63% to $426.4. The company’s market cap stands at $25.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares rose 5.29% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.7 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock increased by 4.96% to $3.38. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 829.4K shares, which is 1.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $200.0 million.
- Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) stock rose 4.11% to $44.29. At the close, Evertec’s trading volume reached 229.1K shares. This is 77.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock declined by 8.81% to $71.98 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Alteryx’s trading volume hit 284.1K shares by close, accounting for 29.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock fell 7.7% to $59.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock decreased by 6.15% to $33.93. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock fell 3.9% to $115.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 67.7K, accounting for 5.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares decreased by 3.68% to $24.38. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 287.5K shares, which is 7.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) stock fell 3.66% to $9.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 74.0K shares, which is 4.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
