What's Going On With Royal Caribbean Group's Stock Tuesday?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) are trading lower by 2.8% at $73.36 Tuesday morning as COVID-19 concerns cloud travel outlook and weigh on reopening sectors for the session.

Traders and investors will be watching for Royal Caribbean's second-quarter earnings, confirmed for Wednesday before the market opens.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea.

Royal Caribbean also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, allowing it to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations and price.

Royal Caribbean has a 52-week high of $99.24 and a 52-week low of $45.71.