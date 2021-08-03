fbpx

What's Going On With Carnival's Stock Tuesday?

byHenry Khederian
August 3, 2021 11:35 am
Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) are trading lower by 1.6% at $21.12 Tuesday morning as COVID-19 concerns cloud travel outlook and weigh on reopening sectors for the session. Carnival shares are also trading lower by 16.5% over the past month.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic.

Carnival also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators.

Carnival operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and internationally. Carnival was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $12.11. 

