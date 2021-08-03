fbpx

So What's Going On With Nio And Pinduoduo Shares Tuesday?

Henry Khederian
August 3, 2021
Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD), are trading lower amid weakness in Tencent, which comes after a Chinese state-owned newspaper criticized the online gaming space.

A first-quarter sales miss from Alibaba has also moved Chinese stocks lower.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. Nio designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio sells vehicles through its own sales network, including Nio Houses, Nio Spaces and their mobile application. The majority of the revenue is earned from selling vehicles.

Nio is trading lower by 4.4% at $43.81.

Pinduoduo provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. Pinduoduo offers a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

Pinduoduo is trading lower by around 4.1% at $87.67.

