Why Affirm Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are trading higher by 15.3% at $64.93 Monday afternoon. Strength has been attributed to Square's acquisition of Affirm competitor, Afterpay.

Affirm offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The company offers a 'buy now, pay later' service similar to Afterpay and news of the acquisition has boosted investor sentiment in the space on Monday.

Affirm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others.

Affirm has a 52-week high of $146.90 and a 52-week low of $46.50.