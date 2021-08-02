fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.90
363.67
+ 0.25%
DIA
-0.08
349.56
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.31
438.20
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 1.00
148.52
+ 0.67%
GLD
+ 0.08
169.75
+ 0.04%

Why Applied Materials Stock Is Trading Higher Monday

byHenry Khederian
August 2, 2021 2:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are trading higher by 2.7% at $143.65 Monday afternoon in sympathy with ON Semiconductor, which reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

ON Semiconductor reported quarterly earnings of 63 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 49 cents per share.

ON Semiconductor also reported quarterly sales of $1.67 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world.

The firm's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement and defect-inspection scanning electron microscopes.

Applied Materials has a 52-week high of $146 and a 52-week low of $54.15.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Applied Materials Is Trading Higher Today

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) is trading higher Monday morning after the company received a slew of price target increases on Friday following better-than-expected earnings.  read more

Understanding Applied Materials's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $137.39. read more

Watching Storage Stocks Following Micron Technology Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results, Raises Guidance

What's Going On With Xilinx, Broadcom And Applied Materials Today?

Shares of semiconductor companies, including Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: read more