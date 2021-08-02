Apple Vs. Microsoft: Which Stock Is Performing Better In 2021?

Multinational tech giants Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are the two largest companies in the world by market cap at $2.4 and $2.1 trillion, respectively. So how have investors in the respective companies made out in 2021?

Here’s how Apple and Microsoft return on investment breaks down on a year-to-date basis:

Apple shares are trading higher on a year-to-date basis by 12.4% at $145.42

Microsoft shares are trading higher on a year-to-date basis by 30.7% at $284.54

And here’s how Apple vs. Microsoft return on investment breaks down since July 2020:

Apple shares are trading higher by 33.5% over the past year

Microsoft shares are trading higher by 31.4% over the past year

On July 27, Microsoft reported quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.90. The company also reported quarterly sales of $46.2 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $44.1 billion.

That same day, Apple reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.00. The company also reported quarterly sales of $81.4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $72.9 billion.

Apple has a 52-week high of $150 and a 52-week low of $100.82.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $290.15 and a 52-week low of $196.25.